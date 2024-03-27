Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.