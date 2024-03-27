Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,201,000 after purchasing an additional 467,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

