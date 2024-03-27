Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,058 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.