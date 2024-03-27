Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Empire State Realty OP comprises 0.6% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty OP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

