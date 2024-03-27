Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.