Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

