EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 180.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $93,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVgo Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,002 shares of company stock valued at $234,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
