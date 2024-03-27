Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,065 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.