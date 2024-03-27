Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

