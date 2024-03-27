Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:PJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.