Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,755 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 242,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87,715 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAU stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

