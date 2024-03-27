Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

