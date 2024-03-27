Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $122.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.70 ($1.55), with a volume of 649760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.63).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -828.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($62,907.77). In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($62,907.77). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,841.20 ($12,436.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,022. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

