Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 153968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of £29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.