Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 274 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.