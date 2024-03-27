Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

