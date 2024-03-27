Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.76 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $565,305.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00027826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,123,849 coins and its circulating supply is 75,123,852 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

