GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $39.12 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $39.12 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

