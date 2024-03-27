Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $54.64 or 0.00077887 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $20.62 billion and $889.64 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00027826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

