HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

