Barclays Initiates Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
