Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $179,874.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,435 in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

