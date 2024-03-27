Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 476.04% from the company’s current price.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

OTLK opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

