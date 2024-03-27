Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.36.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average is $197.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.