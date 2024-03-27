Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 2.4 %
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
