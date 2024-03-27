First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

NYSE:FR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

