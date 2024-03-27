CL King Begins Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Equities research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $327.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,313 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,379 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,763,000 after acquiring an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after acquiring an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

