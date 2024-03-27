Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.28 per share, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,252 shares of company stock worth $213,203. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

