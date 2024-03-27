JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JBLU. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.53.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

