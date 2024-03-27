Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Trading Down 3.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.93. 654,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,598,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.