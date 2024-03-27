Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 3,678,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,962,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,707 shares of company stock worth $24,131,807. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

