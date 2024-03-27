Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 4.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.94. 1,178,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,825,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 87,081 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

