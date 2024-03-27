Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.10

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276.10 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.45), with a volume of 1021898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.99 ($4.49).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,346.27). In other news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,346.27). Also, insider Simon Davis acquired 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,569.86). Insiders purchased 13,486 shares of company stock worth $4,156,027 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

