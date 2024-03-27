AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 5.3%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.18. 51,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 127,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

