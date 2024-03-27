Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 4.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25. 160,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 656,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $873.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,530 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,364,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,483 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

