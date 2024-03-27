Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.4%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 7,279,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,370,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

