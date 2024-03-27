TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 2735152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

