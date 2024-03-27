Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 7.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.20 and last traded at $124.76. 1,102,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,692,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,786 shares of company stock worth $32,608,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

