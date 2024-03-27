Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,747,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,473 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

