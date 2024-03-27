Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

