Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
