Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

