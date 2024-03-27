Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 140,753 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

