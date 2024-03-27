Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

