New Millennium Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,797,000 after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,995,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average is $270.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.73 and a 12-month high of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

