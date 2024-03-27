DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.88

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.88 and last traded at $138.17, with a volume of 1636190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

