Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 176,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

