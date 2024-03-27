Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 176,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 757,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
