ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.13

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.13 and last traded at C$23.77, with a volume of 653034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.51.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

