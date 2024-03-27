Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,036.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.02), with a volume of 17554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.80) to GBX 1,300 ($16.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 833.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($177,050.42). Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

