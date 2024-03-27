Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.34

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 115942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

