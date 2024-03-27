New Millennium Group LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

