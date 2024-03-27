MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.46

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.46 and last traded at $187.98, with a volume of 10432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSA. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 129.66%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

